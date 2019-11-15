Watch: House resumes questioning ousted U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Midday with Muller: Father, son hit by car in NYC; Roger Stone found guilty

Video captured a driver mowing down a father and son in Manhattan. Then, President Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty! The verdict came down as a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine got ready to testify, again. Midday with Muller has today`s top headlines.

