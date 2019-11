BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — A car crash on the Garden State Parkway has caused major issues for the Friday morning commute.

At least one southbound lane is closed near exit 150 at Hoover Avenue.

AIR11 shows police investigating on scene, where a car appears to have hit a tree, uprooting it.

NJSP responded to one-car crash on the SB @GSParkway at milepost 151.2 in Nutley at 4:34 a.m. One occupant flown to an area hospital. Partial lane closures due to investigation. Expect major delays. Plan alternate route. No additional info available. #alert — NJSP – State Police (@NJSP) November 15, 2019

Officials said on Twitter that an occupant in the vehicle was flown to a local hospital.