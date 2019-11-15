LI man shot neighbor’s cats with pellet gun: police

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. — A Suffolk County man shot his neighbors cats with a pellet gun, according to Suffolk County Police and the Suffolk SPCA.

Authorities said a Long Island man noticed one of his cats was walking with a limp in early September; police said a veterinarian determined that the cat had been shot with a pellet gun. The cat was euthanized.

Thursday, the man called police after noticing two of his other cats were limping, with a veterinarian determining they, too, had been shot. The cats are being treated for their injuries.

Investigators determined the man’s neighbor, Clifford Nagel, 72, shot the three cats with a pellet gun.

Nagel was charged with three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.