LI man indicted on human trafficking charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CORAM, N.Y. — Federal authorities say a Long Island man with a history of violence toward sex workers twice attempted to kidnap women and take them to a secluded area, but that each escaped by jumping from his moving vehicle.

Andrew Frey pleaded not guilty and was ordered detained without bail. He was represented by Tracey Gaffety of the Long Island Federal Defenders Office.

Frey was arrested Friday on charges of attempted kidnapping and attempted trafficking by force. Federal prosecutors say they found rope, zip ties and knot-tying manuals at his Coram home.

Federal prosecutors say Frey tried to abduct one woman in October 2018, approached her again after she escaped, and targeted a second woman in July.

Prosecutors say another sex worker obtained a restraining order after Frey allegedly rammed her vehicle with his.

Frey's next court appearance is scheduled for November 22.