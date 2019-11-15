LI man indicted on human trafficking charges; women escaped out of his moving car

CORAM, N.Y. — A Long Island man was arrested Friday morning by the FBI and Suffolk County Police on human trafficking charges, with his alleged victims escaping his custody by jumping out a car.

Andrew Frey, 54, of Coram, allegedly arranged separate meetings with two women and tried to forcibly take them to secluded locations, according to an official with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In both cases, Frey’s victims escaped from him by jumping out of his moving vehicle to their safety, the official said.

Evidence from Frey’s home included rope, zip ties and manuals on how to tie knots, according to authorities.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 Frey is married with two adult children, and may have other victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.