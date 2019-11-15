Harry Styles fans line up for days to get tickets for ‘SNL﻿’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — What you will do when you are young and in love?

How about sleeping on the cold, hard sidewalks of Manhattan for a chance to see Harry Styles on "Saturday Night Live."

“He just really came into himself. His music is really honest,” Grace Slewitzke, 19, told PIX11 News. “He also has a great fashion sense and he always preaches kindness and that’s really important to me,” she added.

Clutching a Harry Styles pillow and singing her favorite Harry Styles song “Lights Up” Ashlyn Burlison of Louisiana is spending three, sometimes frigid nights sleeping on the sidewalk outside 30 Rock, hoping to see the pop rock icon host and perform on "SNL."

“Just look at the face on the pillow,” Ashlyn told PIX11 while trying to explain her infatuation. More than 230 young women are more than just wild about Harry.

Some would call them crazy to brave temperatures as low as 12 degrees with the windchill for a chance to see the former One Direction superstar perform in person.

PIX11 did find one lone male on line: Drura Garg, boyfriend of a Harry Styles devotee, told PIX11 he was here because he loves his girlfriend.

“He didn’t want me put in a dangerous situation,” Aishwarya Chitnis, a Harry Styles fan, told PIX11 News.

"SNL" staffers handed out coffee, hot chocolate and watermelon in honor of Harry’s newest single. The fans are layered up, six layers for some, to spend their fourth night, for some,”sleeping on foam mattresses, cots or sleeping bags with tons of blankets.

“We’ve been trying to stay warm, playing cards, napping,” Sidney Knowles, 20 years old, told PIX11 News.

And get this, there are no guarantees that after sleeping on line for four nights they’ll even get in to either the dress rehearsal or the performance.

“It’s worth it,” Anna Brown, 19, from Florida, told PIX11 News. “If I don’t get, I’ll just come back and try next time he’s here.”

PIX11 asked if that was love.

“Yes it is,” Brown responded with a smile and a twinkle.

Those on line choose at 7 a.m. Saturday morning between dress rehearsal or performance tickets and then they return at 7 p.m. to find out if they actually get in.