PIX11's Monica Morales spent this week trying to keep NYCHA residents warm as temperatures got cooler.AlertMe
Follow-Up Friday: PIX11 fighting to keep NYCHA residents warm
-
NYCHA activating emergency heat response plan; 2,400+ units currently without heat or hot water
-
Follow-Up Friday: From across the city to a NYCHA rally
-
NYCHA residents pack town hall in Chelsea
-
Community groups want to take part in NYCHA development
-
Brooklyn mother says her apartment is making her daughter sick
-
-
Frustrated NYCHA tenants storm management offices across from City Hall demanding repairs
-
East River Houses in East Harlem without heat, hot water: residents
-
Families in NYCHA deal with heat, hot water problems during frigid weather
-
Mabel’s Movement: NYCHA seniors rally for repairs inspired by 72-year-old Harlem grandmother
-
New NYCHA chief talks about plans for agency
-
-
It took 7 weeks and a tweet from a state senator to get NYCHA repairs after fire tore through a hallway
-
East Harlem family waits over a year for a sink
-
Residents of four buildings without gas service can’t cook for almost a year