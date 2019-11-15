Armed robbery at Bronx music studio ends with shooting: NYPD

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are investigating an armed robbery inside a Bronx music studio that turned into shooting, with officials saying it was targeted.

It happened just after midnight on Nov. 13, when police say two unidentified men entered a recording studio at 1206 Morrison Ave. in the Bronx, allegedly robbing cash and electronics from people inside.

After the alleged robbery, the men fled the scene in a vehicle, but were followed by one of the victims in a separate car. It was then that one of the men accused in the robbery fired shots into the victim’s windshield, according to police; he was shot in the shoulder, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, and the men fled the scene, police said.

Authorities told PIX11’s Anthony DiLorenzo that the robbery appears to be targeted.

