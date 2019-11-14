Son of 9/11 hero among 75 FDNY officers promoted

Posted 12:35 PM, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, November 18, 2019

Some 75 fire officials were promoted on Thursday. Among them was FDNY Captain Peter Ganci the III, whose father died on Sept. 11, 2001.

