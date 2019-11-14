Shots fired near police officers responding to separate call in Cypress Hills: NYPD

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police officers found themselves in the crosshairs of gunfire in Cypress Hills overnight Thursday.

Police responded to a report of harassment inside of a bodega at 3141 Fulton St. in Cypress Hills.

While they were investigating, police said shots were fired. Two bullets struck an unoccupied, parked vehicle in the area, a police spokesperson said.

It is not believed that the shots were being fired at the officers; nobody was injured in the incident.

A person was taken into custody, police said.