Police make arrest in Borough Park egg attack

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — With anti-Semitic crimes on the rise, police have made an arrest in one of multiple incidents in the Borough Park section of Brooklyn, officials said Thursday.

Police said Mohib Hoque, 18, was arrested on hate crime charges, including assault, aggravated harassment, harassment and reckless endangerment.

Hoque is accused of throwing an egg in the direction of a woman, and later, throwing an egg inside the Sanz Synagogue on Saturday just after 6 p.m.

The NYPD is also investigating a third unconfirmed incident which Boro Park Shomrim tweeted surveillance video from.

The alleged attacks come a mid a rise in anti-Semitic crimes across New York City. More than half the hate crimes reported in the city so far this year are anti-Semitic, NYPD officials said in September.

While most of the incidents reported are acts of vandalism, as a whole, anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York City are up 63% this year as compared with last year, officials have said.