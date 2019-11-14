Person struck by train near Grand Central, trains delayed as emergency crews respond: MTA

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A person was struck by a train near the Grand Central-42nd St. station, according to New York City Transit, with multiple trains delayed due to the incident.

MTA officials said Downtown No. 4 and No. 6 trains are delayed Thursday morning as emergency crews respond.

Officials said they believe the victim was on the tracks about 400 feet from the platform when they were struck; they believe the victim was homeless. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

