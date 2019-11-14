Officers swarmed by motorcyclists trying to steal dirt bike

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Officers in the Bronx were attempting to safeguard an abandoned dirt bike when motorcyclists began circling them, as seen in new video released by police.

While nobody was hurt, one of the motorcyclists that swarmed the officers tried to steal the dirt bike, though they were unsuccessful.

