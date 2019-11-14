MTA budget has no budget-driven service cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fares and tolls help pay for the daily operation of the system.

A different funding budget pays for improvements and new projects. Congestion pricing can only be used to fund new projects.

As the MTA board looks to the next operating budget, they're projecting it to be hundreds of millions of dollars short.

MTA officials says there will be no budget-driven service cuts. The budget includes in 2021 and 2023, as it has for the past few years, a 4% fare & toll increase.

It asks the City of New York to contribute more to paratransit.

MTA Board Member and representative from the riders council Andrew Albert monitors service changes.

“No budget-driven service cuts mean you wont see big things, however there will be seasonal adjustments,” he said.

The new chief transformation officer was introduced during a media briefing after the board meeting.

The position was suggested by a consultant’s report earlier this year to streamline the bureaucracy. State and local leaders have demanded the agencies operate more efficiently.

The consultant report said the workforce could be reduced by 2,700 positions. Officials say that can mostly be achieved thru attrition and reviewing vacant positions.

“Transformation is not transportation,” said Anthony McCord, who was recently named MTA Chief Transformation Officer.

“We have to do things better that customers and riders dont necessarily see.”

MTA Board Member and TWU Union Representative John Samuelson questioned the shifting of money from the capital budget to the operating budget.

Riders will continue to demand that MTA fix the trains, provide better service and rebuild the system.