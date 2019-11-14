Elderly couple dead in LI house fire: police

BAYVILLE, L.I. — A 96-year-old man and his 94-year-old wife are dead after a fire at their home on Long Island on Monday, police said.

Walter Baron, 96, died earlier Thursday at a local hospital. His wife Sonia, 94, was pronounced dead on the scene of the blaze which officials responded to at 1:58 p.m. on Monday.

Nassau County Police say the house was fully engulfed in flames upon their arrival with two occupants inside. The Bayville Fire Department was assisted by eight other local departments. Three firefighters were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.