Video: Driver jumps Harlem curb, hitting man and 8-year-old son out for a walk

HARLEM, Manhattan — A driver jumped a Harlem curb — striking a father and son out for a walk — and then got out of his BMW and slashed the dad, police said Thursday.

The 32-year-old dad was on West 112th Street with his 8-year-old son on Nov. 6 when a BMW jumped the curb, officials said. The father and son fell through a gate.

The driver got out of the white BMW and slashed the dad.

Police said the man and his son were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked for your help identifying the driver.

