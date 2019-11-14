Video: Driver jumps Harlem curb, hitting man and 8-year-old son out for a walk

HARLEM, Manhattan — A driver jumped a Harlem curb — striking a father and son out for a walk — and then got out of his BMW and slashed the dad, police said Thursday.

The 32-year-old dad was on West 112th Street with his 8-year-old son on Nov. 6 when a BMW jumped the curb, officials said. The father and son fell through a gate.

The driver got out of the white BMW and slashed the dad.

Police said the man and his son were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked for your help identifying the driver.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

