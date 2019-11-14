Cold snap returns to NY, NJ this weekend, forecast shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't put away your winter coat.

Though Friday will be comfortable with sunny skies, a cold front will pass through the region late in the day bringing in another cold snap for the weekend. Temperatures will only climb into the mid 30s on Saturday. The winds will also pick up from the north, making it feel like the 20s during the day.

The normal at this time of year is around 50 degrees.

Fortunately, the temperatures and wind chills won’t be as harsh as they were earlier in the week.

By Sunday, temperatures moderate back to around 40 during the afternoon, but clouds will be on the increase.

These clouds are associated with a storm system that will pass off shore Sunday night into Monday. While most forecast models are indicating that most of the moisture will stay off shore, we cannot rule out the chance of showers at this time. An upper level low that follows behind the system could keep the clouds in and the risk for additional showers heading into the middle part of next week.