At least 6 injured in reported school shooting in LA: authorities

SANTA CLARITA, C.A. — Los Angeles County authorities say six injuries are reported after a shooting at a high school in city of Santa Clarita.

#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

“Shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter. “Please avoid the area.”

Shooter at Saugus HS. Several injured. LASD resources on site and searching for suspect. Will be locking down area schools. Advise residents to shelter in place and report any suspicious activity — Undersheriff Tim Murakami (@LASDMurakami) November 14, 2019

Students are being evacuated from the school, aerial footage from CNN affiliates shows.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station reported Thursday morning that it remains an “active shooter situation.”

This is an active shooter situation. The suspect described to be a male Asian, black clothing is outstanding. — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019

KTLA in Los Angeles paramedics reports that officials responded to the scene after receiving a call for a gunshot wound just before 7:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The agency confirmed to KTLA that at least one person was shot in the abdomen.

At least three victims could be seen being treated on the campus, video from KTLA’s Sky5 showed.

Rosedell and Highland elementary schools have been placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman, KTLA said.

