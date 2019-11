BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — An armed robbery of an Uber driver turned into a police standoff in Brooklyn, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

Tonight in Brooklyn, an armed robbery of an Uber driver quickly became a standoff w/ @NYPD73Pct, ESU & the Hostage Negotiation Team. Thanks to the skill, training & restraint of the responding officers, the barricaded subject was apprehended without incident. Excellent job! pic.twitter.com/WfugLbKR7f — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) November 14, 2019

According to a police spokesperson, it happened around 5:30 p.m. at 365 East 98th St. in Brownsville.

Officials said police found two people inside an apartment thought to be connected to an earlier armed robbery. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.