‘A Christmas Carol’ comes to Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan — The Classical Theatre of Harlem is rehearsing for their next show, "A Christmas Carol in Harlem."

“We are really thrilled to perform in the neighborhood in which we were founded,” Producing Artistic Director Ty Jones said.

PIX11 stopped by the Minisink Townhouse on Malcolm X Boulevard for a sneak peak.

“We took Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ and dusted it off a bit,” Jones said.

Or as actor Charles Bernard Murray said, “we put a little hot sauce on the classics.”

The original story was written in the 1800s and told the story of an old scrooge who forgets the Christmas spirit. In the 2019 Harlem remix, Scrooge is a real estate mogul. Characters played by young performers, including Emery Jones, help transform Scrooge.

The Classical Theatre of Harlem is also celebrating their 20th anniversary.

Previews of A Christmas Carol in Harlem begin in December, for more information visit https://www.cthnyc.org/