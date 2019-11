Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – Actress Devika Bhise isn't just the star of "The Warrior Queen of Jhansi," she co-wrote the dramatic period film, as well.

The film is the story of the Rani of Jhansi, a historical icon and freedom fighter in India who at 24, was a general, leading her people into battle against the British Empire in 1857.

Bhise told PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe how she trained for the role and more.