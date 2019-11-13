‘Suspicious’ three-alarm fire tears through multiple Jersey City homes: officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — At least two police officers were injured when a three-alarm fire ripped through four houses in a New Jersey neighborhood early Wednesday, according to authorities.

The initial call for the blaze came in around 4:45 a.m. for flames at a house on Neptune Avenue, near John F. Kennedy Blvd. in Jersey City, officials on the scene said.

Police arrived on the scene first and tried to evacuate people but were pushed back by heavy smoke, Jersey City Fire Chief Steven McGill told PIX11 News.

When units arrived they discovered heavy flames between two houses, which then spread to a third building, eventually spreading to a fourth building on another block, McGill said.

All occupants were removed safely but two police officers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, the fire chief said.

There were no civilian injuries as a result of the destructive blaze.

The fire was officially considered under control around 6:45 a.m., McGill confirmed.

Chief McGill said at this time the fire appears to be "suspicious" and that authorities are currently talking to a person of interest connected to the blaze.

The chief said there were 15 evacuated residents keeping warm on a rehab bus brought in by the Office of Emergency Management and the Red Cross is on the scene providing them assistance.

