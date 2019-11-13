Record-low temps in NYC as tri-state plunges into a deep freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — As brutally cold air liners over the tri-state area, new record low temperatures were reached Tuesday and Wednesday in New York's Central Park, according to the National Weather Service.

When the temperature fell to 25 degrees late Tuesday night in Central Park, a new record low temperature for Nov. 12 was reached. The previous record low was 26 degrees in 1926.

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday the temperature dipped down to 23 degrees in Central Park, breaking the previous record low of 24 degrees for Nov. 13, set in 1986.

Despite winds starting to ease off Wednesday it will remain very cold. We'll see sunny skies but expect highs to only climb into the mid 30s this afternoon. Wind chill values will be in the upper 20s.

For the latter part of the week, high pressure will slide over the region and that will allow the winds to finally calm down. Temperatures will moderate back into the mid 40s on Thursday with a couple of clouds expected. By Friday, temperatures will recover back toward 50. A cold front will push through late. Aside from some more clouds, it looks to pass through without any precipitation.

Colder air does return for part of the weekend as the front moves off shore. It will be a blustery day on Saturday with temperatures only climbing to around 40 degrees and into the mid 40s by Sunday.