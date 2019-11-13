NYPD school safety agent arrested after allegedly punching his child: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An off-duty NYPD agent who works in the city schools was arrested late Tuesday night in Brooklyn after allegedly assaulting his own child, police said.

According to authorities, NYPD school safety agent Mario Webster, 34, was arrested just before 11 p.m. in Crown Heights after allegedly punching his child during a domestic dispute.

Webster is expected to be charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17 years old.