Newborn’s body found in Port Jervis vacant lot

PORT JERVIS, NY — A newborn’s body was found in a vacant lot in Port Jervis, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to a vacant lot at 39 Orange Street late Tuesday night for a report of a deceased infant seen on the ground inside the lot, officials said. The baby’s umbilical cord was still attached.

Officers sealed off the area as a crime scene and investigators worked through the night. Neighbors and potential witnesses have been interviewed.

An autopsy is being performed by the Office of the Orange County Medical Examiner.

Police are urging members of the public to contact the Port Jervis Police Department at 845-856-5101 if they should have information related to this incident. Updated information will be provided within the next couple of days as it develops.