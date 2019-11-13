New look at man wanted in Bronx juice bar shooting

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Police released a new image Wednesday of a shooting involving a man working at a Bronx juice bar.

On Nov. 6, police said the man in the video entered the Healthy Juice Bar at 700 Adee Ave. at around 10:20 p.m., approached a 30-year-old employee — who PIX11 learned is the owner of the store — displayed a firearm and demanded money.

That’s when police said the store owner grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued, with the man shooting the employee in the torso.

After the shooting, police said an eyewitness struck the suspect in order to get control of the gun; the suspect then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Family told PIX11 the victim lost his kidney after being struck near the organ. They don’t know who would want to do this to him.

“He’s a very good person. I’m just surprised that this happened to him,” neighbor Futton Pyractar said.

The man in question is described by police as approximately 25 years old with dread locks, and was last seen wearing a grey hooded snorkel jacket. He’s said to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).