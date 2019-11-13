Man invades 8 LI homes in 6 months: police

Posted 5:42 PM, November 13, 2019, by and

SUFFOLK COUNTY, L.I. — Police on Long Island are investigating a man who entered eight different homes in a span of six months.

These break-ins occurred between May and November, all in the dead of night. In two of the incidents, the man made non-sexual physical contact with female residents before fleeing in an unknown direction, possibly on a bicycle. In the other six incidents, he fled after being confronted by a resident.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen during the incidents. The man was described as 5-feet-9-inches tall to 6-feet with a thin build.

Police remind residents the importance of locking doors and windows and detectives are asking anyone with information on these incidents to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.