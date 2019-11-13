Man and dog stabbed during dispute in Chelsea subway station: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — A man and his dog were both stabbed early Wednesday in a Manhattan subway station after the dog’s owner got into a dispute with another man, police said.

Authorities said it all went down around 4:20 a.m. on the northbound platform of the F train at the 14th Street and Sixth Avenue station, when a 34-year-old man was sleeping on a station bench with his dog.

The man became involved in an argument with another man, which caused the dog to also become riled up, police said.

The second man then stabbed the first man in the leg and also stabbed his dog in the leg, officials said.

According to police, the victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, while ESU responded and caged the dog.

The NYPD describes the alleged attacker as a man in his 30s, last seen wearing a brown jacket, black pants and a black hat.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).