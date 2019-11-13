Watch live: Historic hearing in Trump impeachment inquiry

Leandra Feliz to announce support of ‘Junior’s Law,’ named after son

LOWER MANHATTAN — Leandra Feliz, whose son Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz was killed in a Bronx bodega attack last year, is set to announce her support for a law named after her son on Wednesday.

Feliz is making the announcement at City Hall.

The law, named “Junior’s Law,” after her son, would create a panic-button program reimbursing small businesses for the cost of purchasing and installing the device that would notify the NYPD in case of emergency.

Guzman-Feliz was killed by Trinitarios gang members in the Bronx in June 2018 after attempting to hide in a bodega.

More than a year after the teen was brutally slain outside the bodega, five men were convicted of his murder; others await trial for their alleged involvement in the attack.

