Investigators search wooded section of Staten Island in connection to missing NJ woman

TOTTENVILLE, Staten Island — Investigators searching for a missing New Jersey woman returned to Staten Island on Wednesday.

Stephanie Parze, 25, has been missing since Oct. 30. She was last seen on an outing with her mother, sisters and friends in New Brunswick.

"We had the best night. It was like the perfect night. Everybody had such a great time," Parze's mother previously told PIX11. "She's my life. She's my baby and she's my oldest daughter, we're so close."

People had searched in Tottenville on Nov. 4. Police did not say what they were looking for Wednesday, but confirmed it was related to Parze. Officials also said they searched the home of a man believed to be Parze's boyfriend.

That man, according to the Asbury Park Press, was arrested on a child pornography charge and his being held in the Monmouth County Jail. PIX11 has learned that the man, John Ozbilgen, had twice been arrested for assault.

Investigators found the woman's car, cell phone and dog Jazmine at her home, and there was no sign of struggle, officials said.

Anyone with any information or who has had contact with Parze is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 431-7160, ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at (732) 462-7908.

