Bronx mom sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatally slamming baby’s head against wall

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A Bronx mom was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the killing of her 5-month-old son, District Attorney Darcel Clark said Wednesday.

Joann McLeod, 32, shook her son in June of 2018 and slammed his head against a wall several times, prosecutors said. She left the apartment and did not obtain medical help for the baby boy for more than an hour. Raymond Porfil Jr.’s skull was fractured.

“The defendant inflicted grievous head injuries on the infant and left him to suffer for more than an hour before obtaining medical attention,” District Attorney Clark said. “She will now serve time in prison for callously causing the death of this innocent child whose life had barely begun.”

The baby boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in his crib on June 4, police said.

Investigators previously said they believed there was a history of abuse and neglect.