Trump to release transcript of first call with Ukraine leader this week

Posted 8:06 AM, November 12, 2019, by , Updated at 08:19AM, November 12, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he’ll be releasing the transcript of his April telephone conversation with Ukraine’s new leader “before week’s end!”

Trump’s promise to release an account of his first conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy comes a day before House impeachment investigators begin public hearings.

House Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry are focused on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asks Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden’s family. Trump tweets Tuesday the April call is “more important.”

Trump had suggested he would release the April transcript Tuesday.

Trump has kept up a steady stream of tweets about what he calls the impeachment “witch hunt.” Among his events this week is a high-profile meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday, the day impeachment hearings open.

