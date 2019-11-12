‘The Flash’ star John Wesley Shipp talks CW series, new thriller ‘Night Sweats’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Actor John Wesley Shipp not only starred in the 1990 "The Flash" television series, he now stars in the CW's "The Flash."

Shipp stopped by to tell PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe what it's like to act in both series based on the DC Comics superhero, and what fans can expect from the new season of the CW hit show.

Shipp also gave us the inside scoop on his new film "Night Sweats," a thriller hitting theaters and On Demand this week.

Plus, Shipp and Obiekwe play a hilarious take on the game Password that we like to call "Flashback in a Flash."