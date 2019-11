Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Coast Guard ships will be named in honor of NYPD Officer Vincent Danz and FDNY Firefighter Jeffrey Palazzo, who died saving lives on 9/11.

“There are a lot of heroes whose names are not every day names, they need to be honored too” said mayor Bill de Blasio.

People are alive today because of them. Everyone in attendance believes that this is how we never forget.

Photojournalist Darren McQuade contributed to this report.