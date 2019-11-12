Ricky Gervais returning to host 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Fifth time’s the charm?

Comedian Ricky Gervais is returning to host the the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, it was announced Tuesday.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse,” he said in a statement. “But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening.”

Gervais hosted — sometimes controversially given his biting humor — the Golden Globes 2010-12 and returned for a fourth time in 2016.

The British comic can most recently be seen in the dark comedy “After Life,” which he created, directs, stars in and executive produced. The Netflix series premiered March 8 and will return for a second season in 2020.

The Golden Globes serve as the official kickoff for the 2020 awards season.

The 25 categories, 14 in film and 11 in television, are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.