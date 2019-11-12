NYCHA activating emergency heat response plan; 2,400+ units currently without heat or hot water

With cold temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday and reports of public housing units without heat or hot water, NYCHA is activating its emergency heat response plan to help any potential issues.

According to the city, the plan includes the following:

62 mobile boilers are ready to be deployed across the City to support heating services to developments with unreliable equipment.

10 additional heating response teams on duty this evening. The teams will be stationed in every borough and will be dispatched across the City as needed. NYCHA has hired an additional 70 new heating plant technicians, and 9 new temporary skilled trades teams this year.

Increased overnight staffing at call centers and heat desk to ensure NYCHA is on standby throughout the evening to respond and deploy crews to make repairs.

This comes as there are currently over 2,400 units across NYCHA are without heat or hot water, including the Lincoln Houses in Harlem, where 1,286 units and over 2,900 residents are without heat and hot water.