The swipe won’t be the only option at more stations next month.

MTA officials unveiled the next several stations where OMNY (One Metro New York) contactless readers will be available starting next month:

Penn Station (1, 2, 3, A, C, E)

Whitehall Street (R, W)

South Ferry (1)

86th Street — Bay Ridge (R)

Sutphin Blvd.-Archer Avenue-JFK (E, J, Z)

St. George and Tompkinsville stations on the Staten Island Railway

Additionally, by year’s end, OMNY will be available at several more stations on the 4, 5 and 6 lines and the 1, 2 and 3 lines in Manhattan and the Bronx. The arrival of OMNY at all of these locations marks the first time that OMNY will touch all five boroughs.

December is the beginning of a blitz phase of installations that will bring the popular new contactless fare payment system to all 472 stations as well as all MTA bus routes by the end of next year.

Line segments to be added in December include:

51 St to 125 St 456

138 St-Grand Concourse to Woodlawn 4

Rector St to 59 St-Columbus Circle 1

The OMNY system has been built based on global payment standards, and to date has accepted successful taps from bank cards issued in over 112 countries, including the U.S. These countries span six of the world’s seven continents, all except Antarctica.

“Our customers have adopted OMNY at impressive levels during the public pilot and I expect that to continue now that we're beginning to roll out to the rest of the system. We are working relentlessly to deliver this new fare payment system effectively through meticulous and continuous testing and monitoring,” said Al Putre, OMNY Program Executive.

Transit officials say implantation at some of the next stations will allow Staten Island bus customers in particular who use OMNY to seamlessly utilize all available free transfer capabilities for Staten Island bus routes as a MetroCard user is able to do today.

MetroCard will be in use through 2023. Further phases will include discount and unlimited cards and a card with a cash option that can also be refilled