Kanye West set to appear at Joel Osteen’s church

Kanye West is reportedly bringing a bit of his Sunday Service to Joel Osteen’s megachurch.

The rapper will visit the pastor’s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, a representative for the church told the Houston Chronicle Tuesday.

Osteen will conduct a 15- to 20-minute conversation with West at the 11 a.m. service and West will return for the 7 p.m. service to perform with his choir, according to the representative, Donald Iloff, Jr.

“Joel is still putting his questions together, but he will talk about Kanye’s journey to his faith,” Iloff told the Chronicle.

West has been promoting his new album, “Jesus Is King,” and performing with his choir in various cities.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West explained to Elle magazine in an interview in April what her husband’s services are all about.

“It’s honestly more like a healing experience for my husband,” Kardashian West said. “It’s just music; there’s no sermon. It’s definitely something he believes in — Jesus — and there’s a Christian vibe. But there’s no preaching. It’s just a very spiritual Christian experience.”

She said it’s open to all faiths.

“Everyone that comes understands it’s just a really healing experience with an amazing choir and amazing messages about love to start off your week,” the reality TV star said.

West was in Houston recently to perform at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Scott has a daughter with West’s sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner.

Iloff said the idea to have West visit Osteen’s church came together while the rapper was in town for the festival.

“Kanye and Joel are friends,” Iloff said. “He’s been wanting to come out for some time and it just worked out for this weekend.”

West recently appeared at The Forum arena in Inglewood, California, and at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.

CNN has reached out to reps for Osteen and West for additional comment.