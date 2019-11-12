Hip-hop legend, actor Eric B. jailed in NJ on 17-year-old warrant: lawyer

NEW JERSEY — Prolific hip-hop musician and actor Eric B. has been sitting behind bars in New Jersey since October for a warrant from nearly 20 years ago, according to his attorney.

Eric B., real name Louis Eric Barrier, was jailed on Oct. 28 on a 2002 warrant for failing to appear in court, his lawyer, Patrick Toscano, told PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.

According to Toscano, Barrier, 56, only became aware of the 17-year-old warrant when he was pulled over for a traffic stop in Vermont in October.

Toscano told PIX11 there is a hearing over the case Tuesday afternoon at Hackensack Superior Court and that he will make a statement on behalf of Barrier after that.

Barrier is most famous for being half of the iconic hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. He currently acts in the CBS police drama “Blue Bloods” starring Tom Selleck.