MANHATTAN — Over 700,000 people travel through Grand Central terminal every day.

One of the emergency crews assigned to the facility is the Fire Brigade.

It’s part of Metro-North Emergency Management. Twenty full time employees who have been trained and certified by the state staff the brigade on shifts that run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The response time in the terminal is less that two minutes.

A big part of the job is also fire prevention and inspections.