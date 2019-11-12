Duo wanted after 67-year-old man slashed at Village pizza shop: police

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – Police are looking for a man and a woman after a man was slashed with a knife at a pizza shop in Manhattan earlier in November, authorities said.

According to police, on Saturday, Nov. 2, just before 9 p.m., a 67-year-old man got into a verbal argument with an unidentified man and woman in 99 Cents Fresh Pizza on Sixth Avenue, near West 8th Street, in Greenwich Village.

The dispute escalated into a physical altercation, at which point the unidentified man took out a knife and tried to stab the older man, slashing him and causing a laceration to his hand, officials said.

The duo then fled to a nearby subway station to parts unknown, according to police.

EMS responded and took the victim to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his injuries, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance image of the two people they’re looking for.

Police describe the man as about 30 to 40 years old and last seen wearing all-dark clothing.

The woman is described as about 30 to 40 years old, last seen wearing all-white clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).