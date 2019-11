Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Stand-up comic April Macie stopped by to chat with PIX11's Ojinika Obiekwe about being part of Tiffany Haddish's new Netflix comedy series and more.

"Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready" is a series of stand-up sets by six diverse, up-and-coming comedians hand-picked by Haddish, and Macie is one of the featured comedians.

Macie also talked about her rise to fame and various projects since she was as finalist on NBC's "Last Comic Standing" in 2006.