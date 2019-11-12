Brooklyn Nets CEO out after just 55 days, team says

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Nets have parted ways with CEO David Levy after less than two months on the job, the team said Tuesday.

According to the team, the Levy and the Nets “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Levy is a former TV executive, serving as president of Turner Media since 2013; he left after AT&T bought Turner’s parent company Time Warner.

At the time, Levy’s Turner portfolio included TNT, which airs numerous NBA games throughout the season.

Levy replaced Brett Yormark as Nets CEO in September.

Oliver Weisberg, CEO of J Tsai Sports, will take over as interim CEO of the Nets and Barclays Center. J Tsai Sports is Nets owner Joseph Tsai’s company.

“I want to thank David for his collaboration over the past several months and wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Weisberg. “As we enter an exciting next chapter of our organization, it’s important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go forward plan. We are proud of the culture of the Brooklyn Nets under the leadership of General Manager Sean Marks and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson, and we look forward to continue bringing the best experience to our fans.”