Brooklyn delivery man robbery attack caught on video: police

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Two men are being sought in a robbery of a delivery man in Flatbush on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Dorchester Road. The two men approached a 60-year-old delivery man as he delivered food to the location. The men took the food and one of the men threw the victim to the ground, before punching and kicking him in the face repeatedly.

The perpetrators took $300 in cash and the victim's cell phone before they fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim suffered bruising and lacerations to his face and was transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The first man was last seen in a black hooded Puma sweater, black sweatpants and white sneakers. The second man was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and blue sneakers.

