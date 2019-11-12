At least 4 — including 8-year-old girl — dead as snow, icy conditions hit Northeast, South

Snow, brutal cold and icy conditions have caused at least four deaths.

An 8-year-old girl was killed in in a multi-vehicle crash in Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. A driver lost control on an icy highway, crossed the center line and hit the SUV the girl was in. Another vehicle also rear-ended the SUV.

Three people were killed in a two-car crash in Michigan, according to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department. Two women, ages 81 and 64, and a 57-year-old man were killed.

“It is believed that the very poor road conditions were a factor in this crash, however, it remains under investigation,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

The weather is also snarling traffic and closing or delaying schools in parts of the Northeast and South.

The National Weather Service says the snow total had surpassed 10 inches (25 centimeters) at the Buffalo airport on Tuesday morning. Rochester will eventually be digging out from a similar amount. Northern New England was expected to get between 7 inches and 14 inches (18 centimeters to 36 centimeters) of snow.

Numerous vehicle accidents were reported, as well as school closings and delays in western New York.

The South also felt the chill with light snow blanketing cars in Memphis, Tennessee. Warming centers opened in the city, where temperatures fell into the low 20s.

Some West Tennessee schools were closed, and about 20 school systems delayed opening across north Alabama.