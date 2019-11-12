Armed group ransacks party at Airbnb-rented apartment in Financial District: police

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — Police are looking for a group of men who violently robbed a Lower Manhattan apartment after pushing their way in during a party Sunday, according to authorities.

Police said a 20-year-old man was hosting a party at his Airbnb-rented apartment on Broad Street in the Financial District when he answered a knock at the door just after midnight.

When the man opened the door, several unidentified men with guns forced their way into the apartment and struck him in the head, authorities said.

The group of men proceeded to ransack the living room, stealing clothing and jewelry before fleeing the location northbound on Broad street, according to police.

There were no serious injuries as a result of the incident, officials said.

Police said it is unclear how the group knew there would be a party going on at the short-term rental.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of men wanted in connection to the robbery.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).