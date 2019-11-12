A 2-year-old girl in a stroller was killed by a falling air conditioning unit in Toronto

A 2-year-old girl was killed Monday in Toronto when an air conditioning unit fell from an 8th floor window and landed on the child’s stroller.

Police say the mother, who was pushing the stroller, was unharmed.

Paramedics rushed the child to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to her injuries.

Toronto Community Housing, which manages the building, said in a statement, “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time and we offer them our sincere condolences.”

The public housing agency urges its tenants to install window air conditioners according to proper safety standards, and to place over balconies, whenever possible.

“Improperly installed window air conditioners are a serious safety hazard to you and your family, and can fall onto other people,” the Toronto Community Housing website warns. It says on its website that residents may be held liable for improperly installed window air conditioners.

The housing provider said that it is reviewing the incident and will take “appropriate action once the facts are known.”

Toronto police told CNN they will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of the accident.