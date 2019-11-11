The Mall at Short Hills in NJ evacuated, closed after water main break

MILLBURN, N.J. — The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey was evacuated and closed unexpectedly Monday after a water main broke at the shopping center, the mall said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and to safely assess the situation, power has been shut off and customers have been evacuated,” the mall’s owner, Taubman, said in statement Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the mall, the water main broke underneath the Millburn shopping center, forcing the evacuation and closure.

“When the mall is ready to reopen, we will alert the community via our webpage and social media,” Taubman said.

“We are assessing the situation and hope to re-open today,” the mall said on Facebook.