Some renovations move ahead at The New York Public Library

The Manhattan Campus of The New York Public Library has a story to tell.

A big project to redesign the Mid-Manhattan Branch along 5th Avenue at 40th Street started in August 2017. A grand re-opening is on schedule for the Spring of 2020.

There are several projects underway at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building. For more than a hundreds years, it has been a center for researchers, readers and visitors.

The world-famous lions were cleaned with lasers and some new facilities and public spaces have opened.

The Committee to Save The New York Public Library has been advocating for a project to address the stacks. That's the area that houses the library's books.

Some are now being stored off site in new Jersey. The library says they need to be protected and the cost of a project in the stacks would be expensive.

There is a meeting to update the master plan on Tuesday at 5:30pm in Astor Hall at the main branch.