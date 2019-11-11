Puppy found with ‘severe wounds all over his tiny body’ in NJ; rescuers suspect he was lit on fire with blowtorch

NEW JERSEY — A “sweet and loving” puppy had emergency treatment after he was rushed to Oradell Animal Hospital with “severe wounds all over his tiny body,” Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc wrote on Facebook.

Someone spotted Tyler and another dog on fire a week ago. The person attempted to treat the the 3-month-old puppy’s wounds, but Tyler’s condition deteriorated. Officials with the animal rescue believe Tyler was lit on fire with a blowtorch. They don’t know what happened to the other dog.

“This one has disturbed me to my core,” Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge Executive Director Megan Brinster said.

Doctors had to cut away dead skin so they could treat Tyler’s wounds. The doctors expect skin to die and the wounds to get worse before they get better, necessitating an more hospitalization and treatment.

“Despite horrific injuries, Tyler remains trusting towards his rescuers. With your help, together we can fight for baby Tyler. Tyler should be playing carefree, snuggled up in someone’s lap and soaking up the love all puppies deserve, not fighting for his life,” Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge wrote on Facebook. “We are committed to doing everything we can for Tyler, but we can’t do it alone.”